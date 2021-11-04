By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: The men’s 10m air pistol competition of HH the Crown Prince Shooting Tournament concluded yesterday as Hamad Abdallah Saad took first place in the competition held at Kuwait Shooting Sport Club’s Jahra branch. Hassan Abdelmajeed finished second and Ali Saad Al-Mutairi third. In the meantime, Khalid Nasser Mohammad won first place in the 10m rifle contest, followed by Ali Farhan Al-Mutairi who came second and Abdallah Awadh Al-Harby who finished third.

The tournament is drawing to a close as the closing ceremony takes place tomorrow at Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex, in presence of the tournament sponsor’s representative Capital Governor Sheikh Talal Al-Khalid Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the representative of the tournament’s sponsor His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

President of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations Duaij Al-Otaibi said the support shooting sport receives from the political leadership headed by HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is a strong incentive for shooters to continue their achievements in the name of Kuwait in various arenas.

Otaibi said the Kuwait Shooting Federation’s Board of Directors is in contact with the technical and administrative departments, in order to provide them with their needs to help remove obstacles facing shooters, be it during training camps or local and international competitions.

“A decision was made to open the local shooting sport season at the start of November in order to give shooters a chance to restore their technical and physical fitness following the lack of activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to prepare for one of the most important local tournaments that carries a dear name to all,” he said.

Otaibi thanked Information Minister, State Minister for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, and Public Authority for Sport and its Director General Dr Humoud Fulaiteh for their support and providing all that is necessary to enable shooters to continue their achievements, as Kuwait shooting has a prestigious status around the world.