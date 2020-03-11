The Palace of Justice.

By A Saleh

KUWAIT: litigants and lawyers crowded in front of the criminal court hall at the Palace of Justice yesterday as new measures were taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The court allowed only one person to enter at a time. Other stipulations included using sanitizers and wearing a mask and gloves. Some people said this strict measure is good to prevent COVID-19 spreading in crowds.

Meanwhile, and in view of the exceptional circumstances and the measures taken to fight the spread of the coronavirus, the ministry of awqaf and Islamic affairs yesterday issued a circular to all imams and preachers urging them to shorten prayers and limit the time between the azan and iqamah as well as the Friday sermon to only 10 minutes.

The circular also urged imams to focus on supplications during the Friday prayers to lift the calamity and this disease, praying for HH the Amir and HH the Crown Prince and urging worshippers to follow relevant authorities’ instructions and guidelines.