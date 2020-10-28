





KUWAIT: A main power transformer in Salmiya went out of service, causing outages in several areas in Hawally governorate. Power cuts were reported in parts of Salmiya, Hawally, Maidan Hawally, Jabriya, Rumaithiya and Bayan due to a fire in the main power transformer in Salmiya W, the ministry of electricity and water said in a tweet posted on their official account.

The ministry later said it restored power to some affected areas after around an hour. Meanwhile, Kuwait Fire Force said it received several calls from people trapped inside elevators in Salmiya, Hawally, Jabriya and Bayan. It later said 30 people were rescued from lifts.