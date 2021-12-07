DUBAI: As part of its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, Kuwaiti Martyr’s Office displayed on Monday its national activities in caring for the families of the nation’s martyrs, its humanitarian projects and charitable initiatives in Arab and Asian countries. In a statement to the press, Assistant Undersecretary at the Amiri Diwan, Director-General of the Kuwaiti Martyr’s Office, Saleh Al-Owfan, said that the participation aims to highlight humanitarian work in Kuwait and its honorable record in giving and supporting people in the most difficult circumstances.”

The office reveals, through this participation inside the Kuwait Pavilion, the care provided for the families of 94 non-Kuwaiti martyrs representing 14 Gulf, Arab and Asian countries, residents and expatriates who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Kuwait, he added. The office also highlights the most significant charitable and humanitarian projects done outside Kuwait, including religious centers, schools, clinics, orphanages, and others, Owfan explained.

During the presentation, the office reviewed the social, educational, health, housing, legal aspects, and responsibilities carried by the office toward the families of 1,308 Kuwaiti martyrs. In a similar statement, Director of Public Relations and Activities at the Office Thekaryat Al-Hamdan said that the office represented its contributions and various works, by displaying large television screens showing short films on the accomplishments and achievements of the Martyrs Office.

The office will participate again in Kuwait Pavilion in the near future, Hamdan added, the next participation will be on Kuwait’s National Day and the other will be related to the role of women and Kuwaiti martyrs. The participation of the Martyr’s Office, which comes under the slogan “Leadership in Humanitarian Work”, coincides with the “Humanitarian and Volunteer Work” week, which was allocated by Expo 2020 Dubai during this period. – KUNA