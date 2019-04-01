Maritime traffic suspended due to bad weather: KPA

KUWAIT: Maritime navigation has been suspended at the Shuwaikh, Shuaiba and Doha Ports due to bad weather conditions, the Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) said yesterday. Maritime operations at Shuwaikh and Doha ports have stopped since 12 pm while in Shuaiba suspended since 8 am yesterday, KPA told KUNA in a statement. According to Kuwait Meteorological Department, the weather will witness active dusty winds during the coming hours at speed of more than 60 km/h, with low visibility in some areas and high sea waves of about seven feet. – KUNA