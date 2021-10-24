KUWAIT: The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) continues its achievements with the arrival of two scientific research vessels for oceanography, fisheries, and marine resources management. Al-Mostakshif and Bahith 1 are multipurpose vessels for conducting high quality surveys and sampling over a wide range of geographical ranges including all marine areas in the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea.

In a statement to the press, the director of the Marine Resource Management Department at (KISR) Dr Mohsen Al-Hussaini said that Al-Mostakshif has been built according to the highest and most recent scientific standards. The Marine Management Department has established this excellent research center: the National Unit for Oceanography and Marine Resources Management, with specialized laboratories in different domains of oceanography and fisheries, Hussaini noted.

Al-Mostakshif and Bahith 1 will have regional and international significance, with many objectives, including conservation of food security, biodiversity, environment resilience, and assessment of marine environment dynamics. It will study the climate change and its impacts on marine ecosystems, assessment of harmful algal blooms and their impact on marine resources and coastal activities, and the formulation of management policies for marine resources’ conservation and sustainability. Al-Mostakshif will contribute to evaluating fish stocks, sustainable management of renewable resources, conducting joint research projects with countries in the region and international organizations, Hussaini explained.

The construction of Al-Mostakshif took approximately two years and was built in the shipyard of the Freire Company in Spain, under supervision of World Class Det Norske Veritas (DNV) and a United Kingdom-based consultancy office. It is considered the most modern RV in the Middle East that includes high quality technical research capabilities and modern technologies. It contains seven laboratories with a total area of 223 square meters for chemistry, biology, acoustics, fish, fish processing, and diving to serve oceanography fisheries, and habitat surveys. It also contains eight scientific winches, three cranes, and three hydraulic frames for deployment of equipment.

This large vessel has side-scan sonar, multi beam echo sounder for fishing and topographic sea bottom surveys, and a dynamic positioning system. It can accommodate a crew of up to 15 individuals and up to 14 researchers. All facilities as well as modern navigation and communication systems are included to facilitate researchers to undertake all types of survey cruises. – KUNA