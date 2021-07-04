KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) yesterday issued fines for 538 companies during inspections around Kuwait for allowing workers to work under scorching sun. PAM statistics showed that 57 reports were received as 1,118 sites were inspected.

The authority team issued fines for violating a ban on working in exposed areas between 11 am and 4:00 pm starting June 1 until the end of August. According to the statistics, about 879 workers violating the ban, while 425 companies fulfilled the conditions. – KUNA