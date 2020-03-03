By Meshaal Al-Enezi

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fishermen’s Union Chairman Thaher Al-Suwayyan stressed that the Public Authority for Manpower has been cooperating with the union through the facilities it provides by making its online services easier and swifter.

Suwayyan also hailed the efforts exerted by manpower authority director Ahmad Al-Moussa, adding that the authority’s online app is a new part of e-government services that save time and effort, and most important of all, reduce long queues where infections may be passed from one person to another.

Moussa announced that fishing, shepherding and agriculture-related professions have been exempted from submitting payroll lists for using the As’hal (Easier) online service currently launched for employers to use in order to avoid queuing under the current circumstances and the coronavirus outbreak.

Moussa added that thanks to the exemption, the online service received 6,635 transactions on March 1 and 2, 2020, including visa transfers, cancelling of work permits, transactions related to national labor, issuance of work permits for the first time, and work permit renewal.