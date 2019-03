KUWAIT: A man was stabbed to death by a friend, who also sustained various injuries, while a third escaped unharmed. The three – all Indians – were involved in a fight in their sponsor’s home in Ishbiliya. Police are investigating to take the necessary legal action. A police source said the three had an argument that led to a fight, with two of them using sharp objects. The owner of the house called police, who arrived along with paramedics. The deceased was stabbed in the heart. – Al-Rai