KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti young man was rushed to Farwaniya hospital in a critical condition after sustaining a stab wound in his neck during a fight. Police had reported to Sabah Al-Nasser following a report about a fight happening in block 4 of the area. They found the victim stab wound in his neck, along with another who was stabbed in the stomach. Both were hospitalized and placed under heavy guard, while others involved in the fight were arrested.