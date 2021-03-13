KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Force said investigations in a fire at a Souq Mubarakiya mill on Wednesday evening showed it was set deliberately, and the interior ministry was informed accordingly. The force said the fire investigations unit works round the clock with experienced personnel who are equipped with all the necessary equipment to determine the causes of the fire.

Meanwhile, the interior ministry said following a review of the security tapes, a person was seen in the basement for more than three hours, and after he left, the fire started. Capital governorate detectives were able to determine the suspect’s identity – an Asian who works at the mill, and found KD 9,000 at his residence. He said he noticed the safe was open before the other employees left, so he hid in the basement, took the money and started the fire. The suspect was sent to concerned authorities.