KUWAIT: A Sudanese man lost three fingers during a fight with an Egyptian in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh. A security source said police received a call about the fight, so they rushed to the scene along with paramedics, but found the Sudanese had already gone to the hospital. Police went to the hospital and found the man was in the operation theater to reattach his fingers. The Egyptian, a butcher, was arrested, and faces legal action.

Body found

Ahmadi detectives are investigating the death of an Egyptian man whose body was found in a Farwaniya apartment. Police and paramedics went to the flat and inspected the scene. Forensic personnel then removed the body of the 23-year-old. Detectives are investigating the case as a suspected felony after finding drug paraphernalia in the flat.

Swindling accusations

A Kuwaiti woman accused a contractor of swindling, after he agreed to do external repairs of her house. She gave him money to buy the necessary material, but he disappeared and switched off his phone. The woman told Farwaniya police station that the contractor did not return, nor did he call back. Police are looking for the contractor for questioning.

Car break in

A Kuwaiti man told Mubarak Al-Kabeer police that his vehicle’s window was smashed and his personal belongings were taken. He said he suspects someone he knows with whom he has differences of committing the act. Detectives are investigating. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai