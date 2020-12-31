Man kills sponsor in Khaitan

KUWAIT: Police arrested a man who killed his sponsor in Khaitan, the Interior Ministry announced yesterday. Detectives had identified an Arab man as the prime suspect after launching investigations in the death of a Kuwaiti man whose body was found in a Khaitan house. The man reportedly committed the murder due to money-related disputes with his sponsor, according to investigations. The suspect admitted his crime when faced with evidence, and was sent to the proper authorities for further legal action, the Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Media Department said in a press statement.

Kuwait reports 286 new COVID cases, one death

Kuwait’s Ministry of Health reported yesterday 286 new COVID-19 cases and one death, raising the total confirmed infected cases to 150,584 and the death toll to 934. Meanwhile, the ministry earlier announced that 233 patients recovered during the same 24-hour period, increasing total recoveries to 146,517. According to the ministry’s spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, the number of people receiving medical care in intensive care departments reached 47 cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 3,133. He pointed out that 3,289 medical tests were conducted in the same period, raising the total number to 1,254,832 tests.

Oil price up 3 cents

The price of the Kuwaiti oil barrel rose three cents to stand at $50.61 Wednesday, compared with $50.58 on Tuesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said yesterday. In international markets, Brent crude oil went up 13 cents to reach $51.22, while West Texas crude rose seven cents to reach $48.07. – KUNA