KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti man was killed and two others were injured in an accident reported on the Sixth Ring Road Monday night. Occupational Jahra fire station men dealt with the accident. An investigation was opened to reveal the cause of the deadly crash.

Car crashes into store

A driver yesterday lost control over his vehicle and crashed into a printing and copying store in Salmiya, said security sources, noting that fortunately, patrons inside the store only suffered minor injuries from the broken glass.

Security loophole

The interior ministry relations and security information department commented on reports in local media about holes in the security fence of Rawdatain oilfield. It confirmed that some parts of the fence had collapsed due to torrential rainwater gushing under the fence, and security forces were stationed at all such gaps. It added that coordination was made with KOC to fence the gaps, which was done.

Search for suspect

Police received a call about a person in an abnormal condition in Um Al-Haiman, so a patrol was dispatched. As soon as the man saw the police car, he got into his vehicle in an attempt to escape. He hit the door of the patrol car, and was able to escape by driving on the wrong side of the road. The vehicle was later found in front of a house in the area. The car was impounded and police are looking for the man.

Fire drills

Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) carried out two mock exercises yesterday – the first at the Arab Open University and the other at a Jabriya fuel station. The scenario of the first exercise was about a fire in an administrative office, so Ardiya and Farwaniya centers responded and formed two teams – one for rescue and the other to fight the fire. The building was evacuated. Rescuers found two “injured” persons and handed them to paramedics. The second scenario was about a fire in two vehicles inside a car wash area of a gas station. Hawally fire center responded, evacuated the petrol pump and fought the blaze. One “unconscious” person was found.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun