Man died in Farwaniya park of natural causes

KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti man was killed while nine others including an Asian national were injured in a collision reported yesterday on Wafra road. The injured are aged between 12 to 17. An investigation was opened to reveal the circumstances behind the accident. Meanwhile, a collision of bicycles on Sheikh Jaber Causeway caused five light injuries yesterday. The injured were transferred to Sabah Hospital. An investigation was opened.

Heart attack

The interior ministry’s relations and security information department explained that the death of an Arab man found in a Farwaniya park was of natural causes. Those who were there said the man was exercising and suffered a heart attack. The coroner confirmed the death was of natural causes.

Fight

The relations and security information department said a video clip that showed a fight between several men in front of a chalet took place last week and police did not receive any call about the incident. It said police are taking the necessary action.

Immoral videos

Vice police arrested a person who uploaded immoral video clips on social media. The suspect confessed to his actions and was sent to concerned authorities.

Ex-couple row

Responding to a video clip on social media that showed a European woman complaining against a Kuwaiti man, claiming they are married, police found the man, who said that they were romantically involved before, but there relationship has ended since. He said the woman is demanding custody of their baby girl according to a complaint she filed at the family court. The estranged husband said the woman kept insulting and threatening him and filed a custody case at the family court. Furthermore, the man said he did not marry her, and the complaint was rejected. The man does not have a criminal record. Investigations continue.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun