KUWAIT: A motorist was injured in a traffic accident on Ghazali Expressway yesterday morning. Farwaniya firemen responded and freed the injured man from his vehicle and handed him to paramedics.

In other news, firemen fought two separate fires, one in a building for small projects in Siddiq Saturday evening, and the other in a small room at Sulaibiya Co-op. The fires were limited and no injuries were reported. Also, firemen put out a fire in a vehicle on Airport Road. The driver suffered minor burns and was handed to paramedics, Kuwait Fire Force said in a press statement.