KUWAIT: A 28-year-old Kuwaiti used a cleaver to kill his friend at a desert camp in Mina Abdullah. Security sources said the suspect then turned himself in at Mina Abdullah police station with the murder weapon in his hand and the victim’s blood all over his clothes.

The suspect was hysterical at the station and kept repeating that he would kill the victim over and over again if he came back to life. “The suspect was probably under the effect of drugs and further investigations are in progress to determine his motives,” the sources said, adding that a police patrol immediately headed to the crime scene where the victim’s body was found in a pool of blood. – Hanan Al-Saadoun