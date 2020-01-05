Man escapes arrest after breaking into vehicles in Mubarak Al-Kabeer

KUWAIT: Police are searching for a man who escaped after breaking into parked vehicles in Mubarak Al-Kabeer, but managed to arrest a person who enabled him to run away. Officers had headed to the parking lot of a local co-op society after receiving reports about a person who broke into vehicles parked there and stole items their owners left inside. Police grew suspicious of a person at the site, so they approached him and asked for his ID, but he could not produce one.

The suspect was then asked to get into the patrol vehicle, but he refused to cooperate and instead jumped on top of the patrol car’s roof. This led to a gathering of people on the site, during which a person came in and enabled the suspect to escape, the Interior Ministry said in a statement. Investigations are ongoing in search for the suspect, while the man who helped him escape was sent to the proper authorities for further action.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun