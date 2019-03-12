Man charged with first degree murder after killing illegitimate newborn

Suspect arrested after attempting to kidnap his girlfriend

KUWAIT: Police yesterday arrested an Egyptian man for attempting to kidnap his Filipina girlfriend and arranging with a compatriot of his to get rid of a newborn baby resulting from an affair with her, said security sources. Both suspects face first degree murder charges after they confessed that they arranged to get rid of the baby in a deserted area, the sources said. The case started when a Filipina woman had called police to report that her Egyptian boyfriend was trying to kidnap her. Rushing to the scene, policemen arrested the suspect, who later on led cops to the friend who helped him killed and get rid of the baby.

String of fires

Firefighters battled a blaze reported in a Mubarak Al-Kabeer house yesterday. The house was evacuated and the fire contained without injuries, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said in a statement. Meanwhile, Wafra fire station men responded to a fire in a tent near an electric transformer. Gas cylinders and jerry cans of gasoline and diesel were also in the vicinity. The fire was isolated and put out. In the meantime, firemen fought a fire in a vehicle on Fahaheel Road near Sabahiya. A team from Mangaf fire station led by Lt Col Faisal Al-Arbeed responded to the call. No injuries were reported.

Joint exercises

US Ambassador to Kuwait Lawrance Silverman and assistant undersecretary for operations and training at the National Guard Maj Gen Faleh Shujaa inspected joint exercises between the National Guard and US Marines in urban combat at HH Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Camp and American Embassy compound that will continue until March 15. They inspected the locations and listened to a briefing about the training stages.

New roundabout

A new roundabout across Razi Hospital on Jamal Abdulnassar Road was opened yesterday that connects with the roundabout and Saad Al-Abdullah Security Sciences Academy on Jahra Road with three lanes. A side bridge from Jamal Abdulnasser Bridge to Ghazali Bridge towards the airport’s Terminal 4 was also opened.

Power outage

A thief failed in his attempt to steal cables from a main transformer in Saad Al-Abdullah as he cut a wrong cable that caused a power outage in houses fed by the transformer, Al-Rai daily reported yesterday. Informed sources at the ministry of electricity said emergency teams in Jahra received a call about a power cut, and discovered a cable was cut. Sources said the suspect escaped after realizing he will be discovered after cutting the wrong cable. Investigations are underway.

Officers fight

A special forces soldier quarreled with an investigator at a Farwaniya police station when he went there to lodge a complaint against a car rental office, reported Al-Rai. The soldier was referred to the investigations office where a dispute took place between the investigator and her partner on one side and the solider on the other. The enraged soldier called general security and threatened to harm workers at the station. Investigations are underway to make sure investigations are done in a correct manner, the reasons of the verbal exchange and find the guilty party.

Jewelry theft

A police officer accused his driver of stealing jewelry and other valuable belongings worth KD 35,000 after breaking into the house. The officer lodged a complaint against the driver, citing his disappearance. Detectives are working on the case.

Counterfeits

Hawally police arrested an Egyptian man carrying a bag containing counterfeit aphrodisiacs and suspicious pills, and was sent to concerned authorities. The suspect fled when he saw the police, so he was chased and caught. The materials were found in the bag, so he was arrested and sent to concerned authorities.

By A Saleh and Hanan Al-Saadoun