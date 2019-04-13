KUWAIT: Coastguards arrested a man who entered Kuwait illegally by sea. The suspect told police that he brought in 43 kg of drugs and led them to the place where he had hidden them. He was sent to concerned authorities.

Fugitive caught

Interpol detectives arrested an Egyptian man wanted in his country over felonies. The man was at large for two years, moving from one place to another because he was internationally wanted and in violation of the residency law, Al-Rai reported. Detectives were able to locate him in Hawally governorate and learned that he only goes out around noon as he knows there are no checkpoints at that time, and spends most of his time in remote cafes. Detectives arrested him after he attempted to escape between buildings. The suspect was deported and handed to his country’s police.

Beating and indecency

Two Iraqi women lodged a complaint of beating and indecency against a Kuwaiti who was with a girl at a Farwaniya area restaurant, reported Al-Rai. A security source said the citizen and his companion were in front of the restaurant’s entrance when the two Iraqi women were leaving. One of them objected to the way the Kuwaiti looked at them and asked “why are you looking?” An argument ensued, followed by an exchange of blows. A police patrol went to the restaurant and referred all parties to the police station, where the Iraqis lodged their complaints.

Training course

As part of the strategy of the security establishment, a training course on improving skills of dealing with the media was concluded under the patronage and presence of Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic Affairs and operations Maj Gen Jamal Al-Sayegh and Director of the Specialized Training Center for Traffic Affairs and Operations Col Salem Al-Ajmi. The course was held at the police officers club from April 7-11. Media personality Dr Bassam Al-Jazzaf gave lectures on the correct delivery and how to deal with the audiovisual media, as well as the art of managing press conferences.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun