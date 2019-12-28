Major events related to Kuwait’s Amir in 2019

RIYADH: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attends the opening session of the 40th Gulf Summit in Riyadh on December 10, 2019. – KUNA

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah participated in many events and sponsored others throughout 2019, while also attending major conferences. The following are major events related to His Highness the Amir in 2019:

January 15: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attended Kuwait international anti-corruption conference (Integrity for Development).

January 21: His Highness the Amir received Governor General of Canada Julie Payette on occasion of her visit to Kuwait.

January 29: His Highness the Amir attended the flag-hoisting ceremony at Bayan Palace.

February 4: His Highness the Amir received Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his official visit.

February 13: His Highness the Amir attended the 22nd graduation ceremony of Kuwaiti officers’ at Ali Al-Sabah Military Academy.

February 18: His Highness the Amir patronized and attended the graduation ceremony for the 45th batch of police cadets at Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Science.

February 24: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad chaired the Kuwaiti delegation to the Arab-European Union Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

March 4: His Highness the Amir sponsored and attended the graduation ceremony for Kuwait University’s 48th batch of graduate students for the academic year (2017-18).

March 13: His Highness the Amir patronized and attended the national youth project ‘Kuwait is proud’ ceremony at Bayan Palace.

March 25: His Highness the Amir attended a ceremony to honor outstanding students of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training for the academic year (2017-18).

March 27: His Highness the Amir sponsored the national operetta ‘Kuwait is different’ at Bayan Palace.

March 30: His Highness the Amir chaired the Kuwaiti delegation to the 30th Arab League Summit in Tunisia.

April 4: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad ordered dispatching urgent aid to floods’ victims in Iran.

April 12: The World Bank announced exceptional award to His Highness the Amir in appreciation of his social and economic support worldwide.

April 16: His Highness the Amir ordered the formation of ministerial committee in order to complete procedures for construction of Kuwait entertainment city.

April17: His Highness the Amir sponsored and attended Kuwait’s 10th International Award for Memorizing the Holy Quran.

April 23: His Highness the Amir patronized and attended final Football match of His Highness the Amir’s Cup between Kuwait and Qadsia clubs.

April 24: His Highness the Amir sponsored and attended a ceremony to honor distinguished teachers and schools, marking World Teacher’s Day.

April 29: His Highness the Amir sponsored and attended inaugurate the ‘Salam Palace’ museum.

May 1: His Highness the Amir attended the inauguration of Jaber Al-Ahmad Causeway.

May 27: His Highness the Amir delivered a speech on the occasion of the last 10 days of Ramadan underlining the delicate situation currently, and said cautiousness and social unity are required to maintain civilian’s safety.

May 31: His Highness the Amir delivered an urgent speech in the GCC Summit which was held in Makkah, calling for unity and to put differences aside.

May 31: His Highness the Amir delivered a speech in the extraordinary Arab Summit, appealing for wisdom and discussion instead of disputes.

June 19: His Highness the Amir and his accompanying delegation arrived Iraq for an official visit.

October 16: His Highness the Amir returns home from the US where he underwent medical checkups following a setback he suffered on September 3.

October 29: His Highness the Amir opened the National Assembly’s 15th Legislative Term, calling for the strengthening of national unity and rejection of sedition.

November 14: His Highness the Amir accepted the Cabinet’s resignation and instructed it to act as care-taker until a new cabinet was formed.

November 18: His Highness the Amir re-assigned His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak as Prime Minister, who later in the same day apologized and asked His Highness the Amir he did not wish to be assigned.

November 18: His Highness the Amir relieved from their posts First Deputy Premier and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Jarrah Al-Sabah. He assigned Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to run affairs of the Defense Ministry, while assigning Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh to run affairs of the Interior Ministry.

November 18: His Highness the Amir addressed the nation, and reaffirmed Kuwait was a state of constitution and institutions, and everybody has the right to report to judiciary suspected corruption cases.

November 19: His Highness the Amir assigned Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister, and bestowed His Highness title upon him.

December 10: His Highness the Amir, addressing the GCC Summit in Riyadh, underlined importance of “positive and constructive” steps achieved as part of Kuwait’s mediations to address the Gulf crisis, and said the region was exposed to dangerous escalation threatening its security and stability, which thus required emphasis on dialogue. December 17: His Highness the Amir signed a decree on the new Cabinet which consists of 14 ministers and headed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah. – KUNA