By B Izzak

KUWAIT: Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Al-Salman said yesterday that the ministry will refer to the public prosecution domestic helper recruitment offices which overcharge the fees set by the authorities.

In response to a parliamentary question, the minister said the ministry has set recruitment fees for domestic maids based on country they hail from: KD 390 for the Philippines, India KD 200 for females and KD 100 for males, Sri Lanka KD 240 for females and KD 180 for males, Ethiopia KD 145 for both and Bangladesh KD 196 for both.

The minister said these are the official fees and expenses only, and do not include commissions for offices and brokers and the expenses of recruitment offices in Kuwait and their profit margins.