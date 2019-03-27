Maid mixed baby formula with urine

KUWAIT: A Filipina domestic helper mixed baby formula with urine. When the child’s father discovered what happened, he reported the matter to police. The Filipina confessed to committing the act but did not give any justification for it. She was detained and charged with the special misdemeanor of “bodily harm of a child”.

‘Suicide’ in Hawally

An Ethiopian woman threw herself from a Hawally building, according to preliminary investigations. Police and paramedics rushed to the area and found she had died. The body was recovered by the coroner. A case was filed for further investigations.

Botched robbery

Criminal detectives solved the mystery of attempted theft at a bank, and found out that a Kuwaiti and bedoon were involved. Both used a hammer to smash the glass and drove a car without plates belonging to the citizen’s brother. Detectives found two persons were involved – one a Kuwaiti with a criminal record who was released from prison a year earlier, and the other a bedoon, also with a criminal record. The citizen said he along with his partner planned the theft after watching a movie. He said when the alarms sounded, they escaped.

15 bombs found

Kuwait army engineers collected 15 bombs found near Mutlaa. A citizen called police and told them he found a bomb near Ministry of Electricity and Water reservoirs, so they went to the area and checked it. They then called army engineers, who found 15 bombs and took them to a safe area. They combed the area, but nothing else was found. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai