KUWAIT: Detectives raided a flat where gambling was taking place in Mahboula and arrested 29 suspects, including 19 Arab and Asian women, the largest gambling den busted in the country. A security source said the mastermind and main suspect is a Filipino, adding that based on tips, a warrant was obtained and the flat was raided. The source said detectives found KD 5,000, in addition to display screens and other tools used in this international activity. – Al-Qabas