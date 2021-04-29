KUWAIT: Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah issued a decision to include Pregabalin and Gabapentin in the psychoactive items’ list as per law 48/1987 in regards to fighting psychoactive material, regulate its use and trade. The two most notable trademarks for the mentioned items are Lyrica and Neurontin respectively, which are used for epilepsy and bone pain, Al-Anbaa Arabic daily reported yesterday.

A source said the ministry’s pharmaceuticals inspection department will inform clinics and pharmacies not to sell any medical trademark with the two mentioned items without a psychoactive prescription, and not with a regular prescription as the case was previously.