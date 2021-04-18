KUWAIT: In line with the ongoing vaccination program by Kuwait’s Ministry of Health, Lulu Hypermarket employees were vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccination was conducted by Kuwait’s Ministry of Health through the mobile Clinic facilities which was designated at Lulu Hypermarket in Al-Rai.

Lulu Hypermarket Management expressed their sincere thanks to Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah, Minister of Health, and the frontline workers at the Ministry of Health for their efforts in speeding up the vaccination process, specifically amongst the retailers like Lulu where employees are in direct contact with their customers. They further appreciate all healthcare workers for their efforts and sacrifices to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a responsible retailer, Lulu is committed to make sure the safety of their customers and assure their shopping environment is extremely safe, healthy and hygienic. Lulu Hypermarket is committed to following all health and safety precautionary measures and to ensure that their loyal shoppers get complete value for their money with the best shopping experience.