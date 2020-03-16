KUWAIT: LuLu Hypermarket, the region’s leading retailer, has chartered special flights to bring in tons of Indian fruits and vegetables to Kuwait in order to meet the urgent needs of the market.

The first chartered flight with 16.5 tons of fruits and vegetables touched down at Kuwait International Airport on 15 March at 2.15pm. The ‘Spicexpress’ jet cargo included all major categories of Indian fruits and vegetables and is intended to increase the availability of agriculture produce in local markets.

Despite the consignment arriving on special cargo flights, LuLu Hypermarket has ensured customers that prices will not be expensive, as the aim is also to stabilize agriculture produce prices in the country.

“Our first charter cargo flight has arrived from Kochi Airport, India carrying 16.5 tons of bananas, mangoes and fresh vegetables, including ginger, turmeric, gooseberry, drumsticks, snake gourd and pumpkin among many others,” said a spokesperson for Lulu management in Kuwait.

“We will ensure that there is no shortage of food stuff in the country and are prepared to charter even more flights if the need arises in the coming days,” the management added.

LuLu management noted that there was absolutely no need for any panic with regard to food stocks in the country. “Our current food stocks are more than sufficient to last for over six months, and the items we are getting through charter flights are only perishable products that were earlier brought in through sea and road transport.”

In the Current circumstance, LuLu Hypermarket has been exerting the utmost efforts to achieve its paramount goal of providing and sustaining best quality products at the most affordable prices in the market.