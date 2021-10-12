KUWAIT: LOYAC’s volunteers participated in the third debate training event organized by the national debate team. The event took place from the 26th to 30th of September, 2021 in Kuwait’s National Library. LOYAC volunteer’s supervisor Abdullah Al-Rashidi said that the forum tackled important and diverse issues. “LOYAC participated in the success of the forum; in guiding participants to the workshop halls, and distributing ID cards to them, in addition to ensuring that everyone adheres to health requirements,” he said.

“LOYAC’s participation encouraged Kuwaiti youth to learn about this type of event, and to reinforce the principle of cooperation and volunteering.” It is worth mentioning that LOYAC’s volunteers were honored on the final day of the forum in the presence of Yousra Al-Essa, Director of Community Service Department at LOYAC.