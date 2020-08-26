Tom Young , United Kingdom

In continuation of the ‘Rise Up Beirut’ campaign launched by LOYAC Lebanon, the LOYAC Academy for Performance Arts (LAPA) is set to organize a virtual arts exhibition and dedicate the revenues to support the campaign. The virtual gallery takes place until September 5 on Instagram and Facebook, and will be supervised by artists Amira Bahbahani, Zainah Dabbous and Azza Al-Sharif.

Speaking on the occasion, LAPA board member, artist Amira Bahbahani said that the exhibition would include paintings for artists from Kuwait, Lebanon and other Arab and foreign countries. She further explained that revenue will be dedicated to support LOYAC’s campaign to repair houses damaged by the Beirut blast, and provide victims’ basic needs.

Artist Bader Kabazard, Kuwait

Artist Mohamad Sarkhoh, Kuwait