KUWAIT: The Chairperson and managing Director of LOYAC Fareah Al-Saqqaf received Ambassador of Belgium to Kuwait Leo Peters at the LOYAC headquarters in Al-Qebliya School, where they discussed means of cooperation and cultural activities between LOYAC, its academies and the Kingdom of Belgium. The two sides discussed humanitarian and cultural issues of common interest and means of developing mutual cooperation for a better future.

Saqqaf also welcomed the bilateral cooperation with Belgium and expressed her appreciation for the visit, pointing out that the European interest in civil work encourages us in LOYAC and that cultural exchange enhances the capabilities of young people and enriches their culture. Furthermore, she wished the ambassador more success in his mission in the country.