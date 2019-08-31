HAMBURG, Germany: The ‘Kathemah’ A320neo jetliner, the newest addition to Kuwait Airways’ fleet. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti humanitarian and welfare associations are helping low-income families with donations at launch of the new scholastic season where financial burdens on them noticeably pile up. As regularly each year, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) has distributed 2,000 school bags, stationary and uniforms for children of these families. KRCS Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer said in a statement that the society would continue aiding these families in future years.

Almost simultaneously, the society has launched the project, “donate to educate them,” to aid students – for the sixth year in a row. The KRCS deputy chairman, Anwar Al-Hasawi, said in a statement, on margins of launching the campaign at 360 Mall, that the society would cover school fees for 5,000 students. Last year, the society paid the school fees for 4,260 students, including 22 ones of special needs, he said.

In Sudan, the International Al-Rahma Organization distributed aid to people affected with the floods in Khartoum’s suburbs. Up to 1,000 food parcels were distributed to people stricken with the catastrophe. Moreover, the KRCS executed during August a number of multifaceted humanitarian projects in the war-torn country of Yemen, said an official. KRCS Director General Abdulrahman Al-Oun revealed that the project – carried out in coordination with Yemen’s Estijaba (response) network – provided necessary medical equipment and water resources to the Yemeni people.

Fifteen incubators were provided to a number of hospitals in Yemen with 5,670 premature babies benefiting from the medical apparatus, Oun noted, adding that water wells were also dug in Yemen’s Sah city offering clean water to 1,320 people. He further indicated that the KRCS also carried out Eid Udhiya (sacrificial meat) projects in the several towns and cities in Yemen, benefiting 4,266 people. A cornerstone for a well project in Marib city was set, Oun pointed out, saying that 3,500 families will benefit from the well. Meanwhile, the KRCS Director General called on those eager to do more good for the Yemeni people to continue providing a helping hand, stressing that their contributions were important.

Meanwhile in Ankara, Turkey, the Kuwaiti urologist Dr Faisal Al-Hajeri said that he and another Kuwaiti surgeon, Dr Azzam Al-Zair, conducted seven surgical operations for Syrian refugees in the Turkish towns of Reyhanli and Hatay in two days. Among the Syrians who underwent operations were two children, injured during the war in their home country, he said. The two Kuwaiti doctors along with Dr Abdullah Al-Nuaimi from Qatar have also examined 20 patients of various ages. Kuwait has been regularly aiding a large numbers of the Syrian refugees at Turkish cities and shanty towns. – KUNA