KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Embassy in London categorically denied on Tuesday reports posted on social media claiming that a car parked in front of the embassy last Friday contained explosives. As soon as the car stopped in front of the embassy, the security contacted Britain’s police, which came immediately and inspected the vehicle, the embassy said. It added that the police did not find anything inside the car that may threaten the safety of the Kuwaiti diplomatic mission. The driver of the car was investigated and fined by the police, as he parked his vehicle in a forbidden place, it noted. The embassy appealed to those who circulate such a false and untrue information to be accurate, and stop publishing or circulating it. – KUNA