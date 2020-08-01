MADRID: The regional government of Madrid has recommended that the Madrid Open tennis tournament next month be canceled due to new outbreaks of the coronavirus, the event organizers said Saturday. The clay-court tournament, originally set for May, has been rescheduled for September 12-20. “The organizers… Expressed their doubts about being able to hold the tournament without health complications which could affect players, the public and staff,” the Madrid Open organizers said in a statement. — AFP