KUWAIT: LOYAC recently organized the first and second phases of its ‘Little Loycers’ online program, which still has two more phases remaining. The program helps create a supportive environment for children and gives them the ability to practice and develop their talent, as well as attain knowledge and new experiences, LOYAC explained in a press statement, adding that it is designed for children aged 8-12.

In this regard, LOYAC’s social services manager Yusra Al-Essa said that the program provides a number of workshops to enable children to develop their knowledge and gain new varied experiences.

Further, Essa said that the program was presented online via Zoom in order to protect the health of participating children in view of current health conditions. She added that the third phase of the program would be presented in the period of September 9-17 followed by the fourth phase in the period of September 20 – October 1.