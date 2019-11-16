By Hanan Al-Saadoun

KUWAIT: The interior ministry’s interior and public relations department, as part of its policy of automation and to make matters easier for citizens and expats, yesterday announced launching an online service for renewing driving licenses of expatriates from Nov 18, 2019. The online application on www.moi.gov.kw includes the option of changing the holder’s photo. The new license can be obtained from machines located at The Avenues mall, Kout mall, interior ministry service centers and the Capital and Hawally traffic departments.