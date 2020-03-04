BOSTON: Taurean Prince #2 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. – AFP

BOSTON: Caris LeVert scored a career-high 51 points, 37 from the fourth quarter on, as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from 21 points down to stun the host Boston Celtics 129-120 in overtime Tuesday. LeVert shot 17 of 26 from the field and scored all 11 of the Nets’ points in the extra period as they overcame 21 turnovers to snap a four-game losing streak. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot added 16 points off the bench for Brooklyn.

Jaylen Brown had 22 points, and Kemba Walker scored 21 in his return from five games missed with a knee injury for the Celtics, who have lost back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 16-18. The Nets scored a franchise-record 51 points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 71-50 deficit with 6:28 left in the third quarter. They entered the fourth down 84-67.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS 120 – PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 107

Anthony Davis had 37 points, 13 rebounds and four steals as Los Angeles defeated Philadelphia, who lost its ninth consecutive road game. Davis converted 13 of 19 shots from the floor, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. LeBron James contributed 22 points for the Lakers, who have won nine of their last 10 games. The 76ers lost their ninth straight road game. Glenn Robinson III scored 25 points to lead the 76ers, and Tobias Harris added 18. The Lakers outshot the Sixers 53.5 percent to 44.7 percent from the floor.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 109 – OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 94

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points to lift Los Angeles to a win at Oklahoma City. The victory was the fifth consecutive for the Clippers, their second-longest winning streak of the season. During the streak, Los Angeles has averaged 120.6 points per game. The Thunder have dropped back-to-back games. Dennis Schroder led Oklahoma City with 24 points, including 13 in the first half.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 139 – NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 134

Malik Beasley scored 28 points and D’Angelo Russell added 23 to lead eight Minnesota players in double figures during a win at New Orleans. James Johnson scored 19, Juancho Hernangomez had 16, rookie Naz Reid had his first double-double with 13 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Minnesota, which made 14 of 34 3-point attempts and shot 55.7 percent from the floor. Jordan McLaughlin scored 13 points, and Jarrett Culver and Josh Okogie had 11 each. Jrue Holiday had 27 points and 12 assists, Lonzo Ball scored 26, rookie Zion Williamson scored 25, Brandon Ingram had 24, Josh Hart 11 and Derrick Favors contributed 10 apiece for the Pelicans.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS 104 – CHARLOTTE HORNETS 103

San Antonio overcame a horrid beginning without its coach and then held on without scoring in the final two minutes of a narrow victory over host Charlotte. With Spurs coach Gregg Popovich missing the game, the Spurs received 21 points from Dejounte Murray to win a night after a home loss to Indiana. Terry Rozier topped the Hornets with 20 points. Popovich was absent from the game due to what the team termed as personal business. Assistant coach Tim Duncan, a legendary former player for San Antonio, directed the Spurs.

TORONTO RAPTORS 123 – PHOENIX SUNS 114

Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, and visiting Toronto rallied past Phoenix to end a three-game losing streak. The Raptors trailed by 17 points during the second quarter and were behind by seven at halftime before taking a one-point lead into the fourth quarter. Kyle Lowry added 28 points for the Raptors, who have won six straight meetings with the Suns. Devin Booker scored 22 points for Phoenix, who have lost four straight.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 116 – DENVER NUGGETS 110

Andrew Wiggins had 22 points and 10 assists as visiting Golden State beat Denver. Eric Paschall also scored 22 while Marquese Chriss scored 16 points, Mychal Mulder and Jordan Poole had 15 apiece, and Dragan Bender added 14 for Golden State. The Warriors outscored Denver 67-36 to end the game to get just their seventh road win of the season. Denver’s Paul Millsap had 18 points and nine rebounds in his return to the lineup after sitting out one game due to an ankle injury. Will Barton also had 18 points. Nikola Jokic finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

SACRAMENTO KINGS 133 – WASHINGTON WIZARDS 126

Harry Giles III broke a late tie with consecutive baskets as host Sacramento beat Washington. De’Aaron Fox had a team-high 31 points for the Kings, who led by as many as 28 points in the second quarter before blowing it in a third period that saw Sacramento head coach Luke Walton ejected. The Wizards used a 46-point third-quarter explosion to rally into a 95-all tie and the game was deadlocked at 97 and 99 before Giles’ two big baskets gave the Kings the lead for good. Washington’s Bradley Beal finished with 35 points and eight assists. – Reuters