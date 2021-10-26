KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti people will immensely benefit from the solemn cooperation between legislative and executive authorities, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said yesterday. His Highness the Amir opened yesterday the second session of the 16th legislative term of the National Assembly with calls for cooperation and serving the nation. In his opening remarks to the parliament, His Highness the Amir reiterated the importance of efforts to reinforce reforms and benefit the people through legislative and executive authorities’ cooperation.

Delivering the Amiri address on behalf of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said that His Highness Sheikh Nawaf stressed the importance of serving the people through parliamentary and government cooperation to overcome obstacles and bolster development.

In accordance with His Highness the Amir’s directive, the dialogue between the two powers began based on a constitutional bedrock, leading to the resolve of tension. The dialogue had also resulted in the pardon of several Kuwaitis in cases which had their circumstances and timing, continued the Amir, stressing that such step help stabilize the political situation in the country. In reaction to the Amiri steps, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled said that the government and people of Kuwait were grateful for His Highness the Amir’s intervention and keen leadership.

Biggest challenge

Furthermore, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled revealed that the Cabinet would work tirelessly to address problems facing the people of Kuwait, revealing that during the two authorities’ dialogue several proposals were given to boost cooperation and lessen strife. The Prime Minister proceeded to mention the happenings last year, saying that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was the biggest challenge affecting all aspects of life in Kuwait and the world.

The government had taken measure to bring back life to normal, affirmed Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, saying that all decisions resulted in the protection of society and the bolstering of health institute through the vaccination campaign, which reached more than 82 percent. Despite the current exceptional situation, the government focused on continuing education on all levels online to protect the future of Kuwait.

On economy, the Prime Minister noted that the world was going through serious economic challenges requiring from both authorities to focus on reforming the national economy through a well-versed plan promoting economic diversity without affecting the individuals’ income. The private sector should be given the opportunity to share the state’s goal in boosting the development, said Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, adding that this will occur through legislation. On housing, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled said that the Cabinet was keen on providing this service to the Kuwaiti people to ensure welfare to many families.

The Prime Minister also touched on internal and external security of Kuwait, saying that it was a vital component for development and stability. He affirmed that the government would work on boosting the country’s defensive capability and support security personnel’s safety for them to serve the people. Touching on foreign policy, the government will abide by the directives of Kuwait’s leadership, which called for achieving peace and welfare for Kuwait, the region, and the world, he reiterated. He stressed that the government would support the independence of the judicial system and battle all forms of corruption through transparency and the development of government performance.

Principles of dialogue

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem praised His Highness the Amir’s call for dialogue between the two authorities, and the immediate response of the nation’s representatives with this invitation. In a speech at the opening of the session, Ghanem stressed the importance of activating the principles of dialogue and round-table policy to solve fateful problems, instead of conflict and political clashes.

He also lauded interaction with the national dialogue sessions, which has a great impact on achieving political stability. Ghanem applauded His Highness the Amir’s announcement to activate Article 75 of the Constitution related to amnesty. Moreover, Ghanem said that political stability would be achieved through correct and wise use of constitutional tools. He also called to unify efforts towards fateful national issues that cannot be postponed, according to practical program away from political bidding to achieve people’s aspirations and meet their needs. – KUNA