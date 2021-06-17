BEIRUT: Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan yesterday commended Kuwait’s humanitarian donations during crises. This was stated while signing an agreement to provide COVID-19 vaccines with Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Dr Hilal Al-Sayer in the presence of Kuwait’s Ambassador to Lebanon Abdulaal Al-Qinaei, as part of the vaccination campaign to immunize the society, which also includes Syrian and Palestinian refugees.

In a press conference held after signing the deal, Hassan praised what Kuwait offers through KRCS in terms of continuous help during crises experienced by people in Lebanon. KRCS allocated half a million US dollars to provide Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which will benefit the Lebanese people, as well as Syrian and Palestinian refugees.

Meanwhile, Sayer told KUNA that this is a precedent for international humanitarian organizations because the world is lacking vaccines for everyone, so they thought about the forgotten refugees. He thanked the Lebanese health ministry which provided vaccines to refugees. Kuwait is making every effort to enhance the humanitarian situation of various members of society, he underlined. – KUNA