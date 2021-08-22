By B Izzak

KUWAIT: A number of lawmakers yesterday urged the government to raise the issue of Kuwaiti investments, properties and rights in Iraq during talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi who arrived in the country yesterday. MP Abdulkarim Al-Kandari warned the Kuwaiti prime minister that he will be held responsible for conceding what remains of Kuwaiti compensations estimated at $2 billion on Iraq, adding that the government denied in March reports that it will forgive the compensations resulting from Iraqi invasion of 1990.

MP Mubarak Al-Ajmi said that the government must work to protect Kuwaiti investments in Iraq and the rights of Kuwaiti companies there, adding that such rights must be guaranteed before signing any cooperation agreements with the visiting Iraqi premier. MP Hamad Al-Matar said talks with the Iraqi premier must focus on securing “our investments in Iraq and properties of Kuwaiti companies” adding that Kuwaiti companies invested in Iraq and their rights were confiscated by authorities.

MP Mubarak Al-Hajraf said that all the time, the Kuwaiti government complains of the budget deficit but it opens up its wealth and investments to the Iraqi side. MP Muhalhal Al-Mudhaf asked the foreign minister if they will discuss with Iraqis how to ensure Kuwaitis retake their properties in Iraq.