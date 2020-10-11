KUWAIT: People attend a special funeral Mass for the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah at the Holy Family Cathedral in Kuwait City.

By Ben Garcia

KUWAIT: A special funeral Mass for the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah was recently held at the Holy Family Cathedral in Kuwait City, led by Patriarch Peter Ghareeb. The Mass was held in the presence of members of the Lebanese Business Council in Kuwait and a number of Arabic congregations.

“The morning when I heard about the death of HH the Amir was not an ordinary day for me – I immediately recalled the face of humanity in the body of HH the Amir. I remember the smile on his face – a man of well-balanced political wisdom. He was known as the wise man of the Gulf and the Arab word,” Ghareeb said. “Humanity lost its bearer and leader,” he added.

Ghareeb pointed out that Arabs lost a leader who championed moderation and love. “The late Amir spent his life bringing Arabs together and welcomed both strangers and relatives as a symbol of generosity and giving.” He said the late Amir will be remembered as someone who loved his country very much and took care of his citizens to the fullest.

“The world cried when he finally bowed out, but his life will be celebrated by his children who loved him dearly,” Ghareeb said. He prayed for the comfort of the late Amir’s soul and thanked him for harboring many peoples for many years, and giving without limit.