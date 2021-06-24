NEW DELHI: Kuwait’s Ambassador to India Jassem Al-Najem revealed yesterday that the largest oxygen shipment has arrived from Kuwait at the Indian port of Mumbai to help combat the coronavirus crisis. In a statement to the press, Ambassador Najem said that an Indian naval ship carrying 7,500 medical oxygen cylinders arrived at Mumbai port to help the country fight the mutated version of the virus.

The ambassador renewed Kuwait’s keenness to alleviate the suffering of the friendly people of India during the health crisis it is going through. Kuwait is in the forefront of global efforts providing India with oxygen and other medical supplies in the wake of massive health crises following the spread of the new strain. During his recent visit to Kuwait, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had thanked the Kuwaiti leadership and people for the aid. – KUNA