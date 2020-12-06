Fareah Al-Saqqaf, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LAPA.

Manal Hakim, CEO of ‘Geek Express’.

The Performing Arts Academy “LAPA” announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with “Geek Express”, a Lebanon-based Company for the purpose of providing coded art workshops (combination of coding and arts). In these workshops, children will learn to create literary and artistic content through technology.

These workshops come under the slogan “We are all for the universe” that “LAPA” raised, challenging the conditions of the Corona pandemic by creating opportunities for creativity and online learning. “Geek Express” is a leading company in the field of technological education and programming, certified by Microsoft and has won international awards such as the Best Application Award from MIT.

About the cooperation agreement, Fareah Al-Saqqaf, Chairman of the Board of Directors of “LAPA”, said: “We seek to develop our programs for children and adults and keep up with the development in the field of technology and the digital world, also strengthening Arab partnership is at the top of our priorities. The cooperation with “Geek Express” comes for development, educational and economic goals in the interest of the Lebanese and Kuwaiti parties”.

She added: “This confirms our commitment to the national approach, supporting youth opportunities in the Arab countries we work in, which are Lebanon, Yemen and Jordan. It also confirms our interest in investing energies in these countries, opening a joint Arab labor market and developing economies based on creativity and innovation, working remotely and exchanging experiences in the fields of technology. The Lebanese labor market is full of competencies in technology, advertising, media, visual and theatrical arts, so we have a close connection with Lebanon, and the presence of LOYAC Lebanon facilitates that for us”.

Al-Saqqaf affirmed LAPA’s commitment to its strategic goals, the most important of which is establishing partnerships and promoting joint Arab cooperation, especially regarding youth, education and creativity issues. She also explained that this agreement provides a set of programs directed in the fields of literature and the arts to encourage children to compose and draw stories, learn the basics of music and develop applications in artistic fields. This serves our vision of the collective awareness that we seek and the development of human relationship with each other and the environment around us under the slogan “one universe”.

Manal Hakim, the CEO of “Geek Express”, expressed her happiness with this cooperation, saying: “We offer a variety of technology and programming courses specially designed for children between 5-17 years with professional professors. We always strive to present our programs to suit the requirements of our partners, while maintaining our high standards. We are happy to cooperate with “LAPA” and support it in achieving its goals. We will work together to create a new vision for educational programs that integrate technology and the arts”.