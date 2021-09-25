KUWAIT: Representative of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah arrived in Kuwait yesterday after leading the Kuwaiti delegation in the 76th session of UN General Assembly. His Highness Sheikh Sabah was received by Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Nazaha (Integrity) Enhancement Abdullah Yousef Al-Roumi, Head of the Prime Minister’s Diwan Abdulaziz Dakheel Al-Dakheel and a number of senior state officials.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said yesterday the statement of Kuwait to the 76th session of the UN General Assembly dealt with the main issues inside and outside the Middle East, with emphasis on the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Many other topics, such as sustainable development, climate change and renewable energy, featured prominently on the agenda of this year’s session, he said in statements to the press.

As many as 109 heads of delegations attended the session, and several meetings were held on the sidelines to address regional and international issues in the political, economic security and social areas, Sheikh Dr Ahmad pointed out. “Subjects as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity were also discussed during the meetings with speakers highlighting the need to enhance cooperation on a global scale in this regard,” he revealed.

Regarding the activities of Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah during his presence in New York, the minister said His Highness the Prime Minister held several meetings on the bilateral and multilateral levels. “His Highness the Prime Minister delivered a speech to the UNGA on behalf of Kuwait where he outlined the pros and cons in the global approach to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed the need of drawing lessons from this crisis and sharing information to make the world safer and promote the efficacies of the healthcare systems,” Sheikh Dr Ahmad noted. His Highness Sheikh Sabah also underscored the adverse impacts of the pandemic on food security and education particularly in countries disadvantaged in information technology.

On regional issues, His Highness the Prime Minister recalled, in his speech, the tragic events in the occupied Palestinian territories and the repeated aggressions by the Zionist entity on the defenseless Palestinian people, Sheikh Dr Ahmad went on. His Highness the Prime Minister renewed the call for helping the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) exercise its mandate and prevent the emergence of desperate generation, which could lead to serious security spillover on the region and the world at large.

His Highness the Prime Minister called on Iran to meet its obligations to the international law and the UN Charter, refrain from interfering in the domestic affairs of other countries and respect the principles of dialogue sovereignty and neighborliness. Ahead of the UNGA session, the Arab League Ministerial Council convened a meeting, presided over by Kuwait, to outline the stances of the group of Arab states towards the agenda topics of the session, Sheikh Dr Ahmad added. – KUNA