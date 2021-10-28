DOHA: Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and his accompanying delegation held yesterday a meeting with Speaker of Qatari Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanem and several council members. During the meeting, Ghanem congratulated the Qatari speaker on the success of the first legislative elections of the Shura Council.

Furthermore, several constitutional and legal topics were discussed between the two delegations. The Kuwaiti delegation includes Secretary of National Assembly Farraz Al-Daihani and observer Osama Al-Shahin as well as MPs Abdullah Al-Turaiji, Nasser Al-Dusari, Mubarak Al-Ajmy, Salman Al-Azmy and Kuwait Ambassador to Qatar Hafiz Al-Ajmy. Meanwhile, the Qatari side was represented by Deputy Speaker Hamdah Al-Sulaity and several council members. – KUNA