TOKYO: Kuwaiti shot-putter Faisal Sorour won a bronze medal in the men’s standing shot put F63 event at the Tokyo Paralympics yesterday. Sorour threw a personal best of 14.13m in the event at the National Stadium, where nine athletes competed. BNK Automotive announced gifting a Volvo vehicle to Sorour after he won the bronze medal.

Aled Davies of the UK won gold with a throw of 15.33m. Iran’s Sajad Mohammadian claimed silver with his season-best throw of 14.88m. Sorour made his Paralympic debut at the Aug 24-Sept 5 Tokyo Games, in which three Kuwait athletes are partaking. Ahmad Al-Mutairi won a silver medal in the men’s T33 100m race and Basimah Najim competed in the women’s seated shot put F34.

Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi yesterday congratulated Sorour. In a statement to KUNA, the minister praised Sorour’s achievement in gifting Kuwait the second medal in this great international sports gathering. He also highly valued the continuous support of HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to Kuwaiti athletes. – Agencies