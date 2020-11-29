By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Annual Shooting Tournament came to a conclusion Saturday at Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex. Capital governor Sheikh Talal Al-Khalid Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah represented HH the Crown Prince during the closing ceremony which was attended by Deputy Director General of Public Authority for Sport Dr Saqer Al-Mulla, President of Arab and Kuwait Shooting Federations Engineer Duaij Khalaf Al-Otaibi, Secretary General Obaid Munahi Al-Osaimi, board members and other dignitaries.

Engineer Duaij Al-Otaibi in his speech welcomed the guests on behalf of board members and the entire shooting community. He said “we are honored to organize HH the Crown Prince tournament,” adding that the committee provided all that is necessary – including the sterilization of the complex as they followed the instructions of the health authorities to protect against coronavirus.





Engineer Al-Otaibi said the tournament enjoyed the participation of a large number of shooters from the club, National Guard, military and Police Sports Associations as more than 300 shooters registered for the tournament. He said the competition was very strong as each shooter sought the honor of winning the season opener. The results of the tournament were as follows:

In the Men’s Skeet – Saud Abdelrahman Habeeb; In the Men’s Trap – Abdelrahman Nasser Al-Faihan; In Women’s Skeet – Iman Salem Al-Shamma; In Women’s Trap – Sarah Al-Hawal; In the Men’s 10 Meter Air Pistol – Saad Mane Nuhaiqan; In the Men’s 10m Air Rifle – Abdallah Awadh Al-Harby; In the 50 Meter 3 Positions Rifle Abdallah Awadh Al-Harby; In the 25 Meter Rapid Pistol – Hassan Abdelaziz Abdelmajid; In the Women’s 10 Meter Air Rifle Hessa Nabil Al-Zayed; In the Women’s 10 Meter Air Pistol – Huthama Ali Al-Baghli; In the Olympic Archery – Abdallah Mohammad Taha and in the Compound Archery – Abdallah Yaqoub Malallah.