RIYADH: Mohammad Al-Sharikh, Kuwaiti Chairman of Sakhr Software Company, was granted Tuesday the King Faisal Prize in the category of ‘Service to Islam’ for 2021. The Prize includes five categories. In a ceremony held under the patronage of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Sharikh said “winning the prize is the end of the ambition”, appreciating those who named him for the award.

The award was given to Sharikh for his prominent role in supporting and planting the spirit of research and innovation to preserve Islamic heritage through modern technology. In medicine for 2021, the prize was given to UK Professor Robin James Franklin and US Professor Stephen Mark Strittmatter. In Arabic Language and Literature for this year 2021, Moroccan Professor Mohamed Mechbal won the prize.

Since 1979, King Faisal Prize has honored 275 winners from 43 nationalities for their contribution to serving Islam, Muslims and humanity. Every winner in the five categories obtains 750,000 Saudi riyals (about $200,000), a 200-gm 24 carat gold medal and a written patent including the name of the winner and a brief on his research. Kuwaiti scientists Dr Abdulrahman Al-Sumait and Dr Abdullah Al-Ghunaim won the prize in 1996 and 2016 respectively. —KUNA