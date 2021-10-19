DUBAI: Kuwait’s Sadu Craft Society displayed yesterday a group of heritage artworks for the visitors of the country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, providing them with an opportunity to learn and enjoy Kuwait’s artistic heritage and cultural identity. In a statement to the press, official at Kuwait’s Sadu Craft Society Sahar Al-Maqsidi said that their mission was to protect the Sadu industry and teach the secrets of the artwork to future generations.

Kuwaiti artists displayed their work for visitors, conveying a message highlighting the importance of preserving the country’s heritage and showing the depth of Kuwaiti cultural history to the world, she added. The Kuwaiti collection evoked the values of the beautiful past and present, establishing Kuwait’s mark on the cultural map globally. – KUNA