KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday made a visit to Abdullah and Ahmadi ports to witness the Clean Fuel Project and control rooms. This took place after his visit to the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) headquarters earlier yesterday, where he attended a presentation on the Clean Fuel Project.

During the presentation, His Highness the Prime Minister listened to the demonstration of the project, its latest developments and completion percentages. The Kuwaiti Cabinet had studied, in its extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, a series of new development projects and ordered state agencies to take all required measures to do their utmost efforts to speed up pace of development across the state.

The Cabinet instructed the its Fatwa and Legislation Department, the Central Agency for Public Tenders, the Ministry of Electricity and Water, Ministry of Finance and the Kuwait Municipality to form internal special teams to accelerate launching and implementation of development projects while showing full compliance to relevant legal frameworks and the state audit bureau’s recommendations, said Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohamad Al-Sabah in a statement following the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet expressed appreciation of the Municipal Council for its unanimous approval of the proposed investment and development plans for four locations at the Sheikh Jaber Causeway. It hailed the council’s cooperation to execute development projects of the Kuwait 2035 Vision. The Cabinet also discussed a recommendation from its economic committee on putting up a tender for a project to implement and manage Al-Abdali economic zone and ordered the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) to go ahead with and put up the tender.

Subbiya investment

The Cabinet went to discuss a proposal regarding an initial study for a modern exhibition-hosting venue at Subbiya region with the Kuwait International Fair company tasked with the matter. The company are tasked with conducting a study on the feasibility, expected revenues and deadline and requirements of the project, having been given 3-6 months to complete the role. Given the diverse landscape of Kuwait’s northern Subbiya region, the Cabinet discussed plans to transform the area into a recreational location catering to all age groups, in addition to a platform for entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The plans include forming special lots that would allow food trucks and stalls to operate in an effort to boost local businesses, while moviegoers will be able to enjoy their favorite films in a drive-in cinema that will spring up in the area. The Cabinet tasked the national SMEs fund and Kuwait’s municipality to take the measures needed to ensure the timely completion of these projects.

In addition, the Cabinet studied the public service committee’s recommendations on the unified government application of electronic services ‘SAHEL’ and the measures taken by the Public Authority for Civil Information, in coordination with the relevant bodies, in this matter. The Cabinet lauded efforts made in this regard to launch application as soon as possible in a way that will simplify the measures, and facilitate duties of the staff and services of the beneficiaries.

It also approved a decree on appointing Yousef Al-Fadhala as chief executive officer of the central authority for addressing the status of bedoons (stateless) and referred it to His Highness the Amir. Moreover, the ministers discussed the political affairs in light of the ongoing developments on the political arena on Arab and international levels. – KUNA