KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah will take part in the regional conference to support Iraq on August 28, the Kuwaiti Cabinet said during its weekly meeting that was held Monday. After the meeting, Foreign Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah affirmed that under the instructions of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister will participate at the regional conference to support Iraq.

The conference aims at supporting the constitutional process in Iraq, facing the challenges it faces and strengthening efforts to promote stability, development, reconstruction and combating terrorism and extremism, he added. His Highness the Prime Minister touched on the results of the latest visit paid by the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhemi and his accompanying delegation to Kuwait, during which the bilateral ties between the two countries were discussed.

Government performance

Meanwhile, the Cabinet was briefed on a visual presentation submitted by Chairman of the Follow-Up of Government Performance Agency Sheikh Ahmad Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and some of his aides regarding the agency’s annual report for the year 2020. The report includes violations and procedures as well as general and specific recommendations to be taken to improve the level of government performance.

The Cabinet praised the efforts made in preparing the report and the agency’s endeavors to follow up on government projects and the observations of the State Audit Bureau of Kuwait. It decided to assign the agency, in cooperation with all government bodies, to address and implement recommendations mentioned in the report so as to upgrade the level performance.

Furthermore, the Cabinet took a decision to task Kuwait Fire Force with continuing cooperation and coordination with the concerned bodies so as to complete efforts towards taking legal measures against all violators that run counter to preventive safety and environmental requirements. It also decided to entrust the Environment Public Authority to continue following up on all works in Al-Salmi used tires site, and determine the final timetable necessary for completing these works, which contribute to reducing the recurrence of fire accidents.

Low-carbon strategy

The Cabinet was informed about a presentation that EPA Director General Sheikh Abdullah Ahmad Al-Humoud Al-Sabah submitted on the national contributions document and Kuwait’s general framework for a low-carbon strategy 2050, in line with the country’s endeavors to transform into a low-carbon economy for 2020-2035. The move is part of the country’s efforts to achieve development priorities regarding diversifying energy production sources so as to avoid an increase in greenhouse gases by 2035.

Finally, the Cabinet discussed the political affairs on the latest developments on Arab and international levels. It followed up the floodwaters that engulfed the US state of Tennessee that left dozens of people killed or wounded, offering its sincere condolences to American people and the families of the victims. It also wished a rapid recovery to those injured. – KUNA